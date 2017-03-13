Giants reliever Smith still on track for Opening Day
Smith largely has been forgotten this spring because of an elbow injury, but he debuted with a scoreless inning against the Rockies on Friday night could challenge Derek Law and Hunter Strickland for eighth-inning supremacy. He made a great impression after his midseason acquisition from Milwaukee and finished 2016 with 18 consecutive scoreless outings.
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
