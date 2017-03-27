Giants' pitching could threaten Dodgers in NL West 50 minutes ago | Kristina Rutherford

Trip around the majors sees Bryce Harper hit two more homers against the Mets to bring his Spring Training total to eight, plus Scott Kazmir lands on the disabled list They didn't keep up with the even-year trend and win the World Series last season-the Giants won in 2010, 2012, and 2014-but San Francisco did come within three outs of forcing the eventual champs to Game 5 in the NLDS. They head into this season looking pretty similar to last, which means chances are good that we'll see them in the playoffs yet again.

