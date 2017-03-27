Giants' pitching could threaten Dodge...

Giants' pitching could threaten Dodgers in NL West 50 minutes ago | Kristina Rutherford

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sportsnet.ca

Trip around the majors sees Bryce Harper hit two more homers against the Mets to bring his Spring Training total to eight, plus Scott Kazmir lands on the disabled list They didn't keep up with the even-year trend and win the World Series last season-the Giants won in 2010, 2012, and 2014-but San Francisco did come within three outs of forcing the eventual champs to Game 5 in the NLDS. They head into this season looking pretty similar to last, which means chances are good that we'll see them in the playoffs yet again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC