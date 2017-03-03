Giants notes: Trevor Brown embraces chance to grow as a catcher, Jeff Samardzija sharp, etc.

APRIL 13: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies hits a triple off of Jake Peavy #22 of the San Francisco Giants as catcher Trevor Brown #14 of the San Francisco Giants backs up the plate and umpire Rob Drake oversees the action in the fourth inning at Coors Field on April 13, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. MESA, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.