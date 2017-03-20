Giants' Matt Moore on 2016 finale: - I've gone back to that

Fans are anticipating a big year out of Moore, who turned into a reliable starter - and Dodger-killer -- after arriving in the Aug. 1 trade that sent three players including popular Matt Duffy to the Rays. No matter what Moore does from this point, he'll forever be linked to one of the most hot-topic games in recent Giants history - Game 4 of the Division Series in which Bruce Bochy pulled him after eight innings only to watch the bullpen implode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.