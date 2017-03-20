Giants' Joe Panik getting his offensive groove back

San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik, top, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Robert Stephenson, right, who get a visit from catcher Stuart Turner, left, during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. The Giants defeated the Reds 9-5.

