Giants expect Cueto in camp Friday, plus Posey update
Johnny Cueto is expected to arrive in Arizona on Thursday night of Friday morning after securing a passport and visa for his father, Domingo, who is under the pitcher's care. Cueto will have more than a month to prepare for his first scheduled start April 4, but the question remains whether he will pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
