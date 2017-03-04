Giants coach airlifted to a Phoenix h...

Giants coach airlifted to a Phoenix hospital after struck in face by foul ball

SURPRISE, Ariz. Giants first base coach Jose Alguacil was airlifted to a Phoenix trauma center after being struck in the face by a foul ball in the Giants' road exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

