Giants coach airlifted to a Phoenix hospital after struck in face by foul ball
SURPRISE, Ariz. Giants first base coach Jose Alguacil was airlifted to a Phoenix trauma center after being struck in the face by a foul ball in the Giants' road exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
