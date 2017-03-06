Giants' Belt to face tormentor Kershaw on Tuesday
Brandon Belt is taking a bit longer than usual to nail down his hitting stroke this spring. What better way to find it than facing the guy who owns him lock, stock and barrel? Belt has faced Kershaw more than any other pitcher in the majors, and that is not a good thing for the Giants first baseman, who is 3-for-51 with 27 strikeouts against the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner.
