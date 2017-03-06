Giants beats Dodgers; Kershaw throws three scoreless innings
THE GAME: The San Francisco Giants hit three home runs in a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz. PITCHING REPORT: Left-hander Clayton Kershaw allowed his first baserunner of the spring when he walked leadoff hitter Gorkys Hernandez to start the game.
