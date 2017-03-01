Cueto to arrive at Giants camp Friday

Cueto to arrive at Giants camp Friday

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Johnny Cueto is finally scheduled to arrive at San Francisco Giants camp on Friday, and the Dominican right-hander will likely not pitch in the World Baseball Classic - at least in the first round. "He'll be in tonight," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Friday after his team's Cactus League game against the Oakland A's.

