Crawford's drama punctuated by safe call
Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning of Friday night's 6-5 loss to Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, the United States got a two-out, two-run triple from Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford . Crawford hit a drive that bounced off the wall in left-center field at Petco Park, and the relay to third and tag by the Astros' Carlos Correa appeared to beat Crawford to the bag.
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
