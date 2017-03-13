Crawford's drama punctuated by safe call

Crawford's drama punctuated by safe call

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning of Friday night's 6-5 loss to Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, the United States got a two-out, two-run triple from Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford . Crawford hit a drive that bounced off the wall in left-center field at Petco Park, and the relay to third and tag by the Astros' Carlos Correa appeared to beat Crawford to the bag.

