Crawford's drama punctuated by safe call

Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning of Friday night's 6-5 loss to Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, the United States got a two-out, two-run triple from Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford . Crawford hit a drive that bounced off the wall in left-center field at Petco Park, and the relay to third and tag by the Astros' Carlos Correa appeared to beat Crawford to the bag.

