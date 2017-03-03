Buster Posey's "old man neck" improves, but thought ...
The Giants' cleanup-hitting catcher is back in the lineup and will be behind the plate for Friday's exhibition against the A's at Mesa, after missing the previous two days with a stiff neck. He's had just four plate appearances all spring, leading to concerns about his readiness as he prepares to leave Monday to join Team USA in Florida.
