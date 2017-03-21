Barry Bonds to join Giants as special advisor to CEO
One of the greatest players in M.L.B. history is joining his former organization. Barry Lamar Bonds is returning to the San Francisco Giants organization as a special advisor to CEO Larry Baer, the Giants announced via a press release Tuesday morning.
