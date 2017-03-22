Barry Bonds joins Giants at camp to c...

Barry Bonds joins Giants at camp to coach minor leaguers

Read more: WFTV Orlando

The black San Francisco Giants T-shirt that Barry Bonds wore was so new, the fold lines from being wrapped in plastic were easy to spot. Still, it seemed a natural fit for Bonds, the former slugger who donned a Giants uniform for his first day of work in his new role with the club, a hitting instructor and special adviser to CEO Larry Baer.

