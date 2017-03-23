Back with Giants, Crawford looks back on WBC experience
Brandon Crawford was in high demand Saturday morning from the moment he arrived inside the San Francisco Giants' spring training clubhouse. Several media types wanted to talk to the Giants' shortstop about the World Baseball Classic, where Crawford helped Team USA capture the title earlier in the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC