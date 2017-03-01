Aaron Hill shouldn't make the team because he might be the next Steve Finley

Last night, there was a live television broadcast of a Giants game, which is an excellent use of the medium of television and hopefully there will be several more of them aired this year. 2017 Backup Infield Candidate Number 33714, also known as Aaron Hill, started the game in order for the Giants to evaluate him, and during the broadcast, Mike Krukow mentioned several times Hill's excellent history against the Giants.

