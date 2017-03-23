a Airbnb teams up with SF Giants to help homeless families - CNET

a Airbnb teams up with SF Giants to h...

Airbnb teams up with SF Giants to help homeless families

Airbnb continues to try to mend its relationship with the city of San Francisco, and it may have finally scored a home run. The home rental company said Wednesday a partnership with the SF Giants baseball club to donate $1,000 for every run scored by the hometown team this baseball season for a maximum contribution of $300,000.

