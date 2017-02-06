Twins claim infielder Ehire Adrianza from Brewers
Before being claimed off waivers earlier this month by the Brewers, the 27-year-old appeared in 40 games for the San Francisco Giants last season, hitting .254 with two doubles, two home runs and seven runs batted in. The Venezuelan native has played 154 career major league games, all with San Francisco, hitting .220 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs.
