This pitcher can rap: Giants' budding young star explains baseball, music overlap
The Giants' top prospect isn't looking to leave his big league dreams to tour around the country with his rap idol J.Cole, but has proven that along with a consistent fastball in the low to mid 90s, Beede's got bars. "Tyler's impressive," said Giants closer Mark Melancon.
