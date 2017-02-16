Third base hopeful Jae-gyun Hwang hopes Giants will flip over him this spring
Jae-gyun Hwang knew all last year that he would leave Lotte Giants in Korea to pursue his dream in the major leagues. He used his final season there to work on raising his on-base percentage and cutting down his strikeouts.
