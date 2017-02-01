Spring in sight: Giants' truck heads to camp
The Giants' 2017 season symbolically drew closer Wednesday as the calendar turned to February and the team's equipment truck headed for Spring Training and Major League camp in Scottsdale, Ariz. Moving men pushed, rolled and yanked exercise paraphernalia and bundles of baseball gear onto an 18-wheeler bound for Giants camp.
