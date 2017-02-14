Sports Illustrated gave the Giants' offseason a C+
As the months pile up, and we're further and further removed from the ghastly stench of bullpen carrion that ended last season, it gets harder to believe that the 2017 Giants are really just the 2016 Giants with a better closer. Is ... is that it? That's the entire offseason, eh? It's not like the Giants were a bad team last offseason, so fair enough.
