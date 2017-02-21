Sidelines: Spring Fever fundraiser takes place Friday
Chico American Legion Baseball's Spring Fever is set for 5 p.m. Friday at Manzanita Place, 7105 Manzanita Ave. inside the Elks Lodge. The 20th annual dinner and fundraiser will include Rich Aurilia, the former San Francisco Giants infielder, as the featured speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC