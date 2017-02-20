Schulman: My take on Sergio Romo going to the Dodgers
Sergio Romo and Buster Posey celebrate the Giants' victory over the Detroit Tigers in a four game sweep in the World Series at Comerica Park on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012 in Detroit, MI. Sergio Romo and Buster Posey celebrate the Giants' victory over the Detroit Tigers in a four game sweep in the World Series at Comerica Park on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012 in Detroit, MI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC