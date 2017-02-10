San Francisco Opera Presents 2017 Summer Season - Rigoletto, Don Giovanni, la Boheme
San Francisco Opera presents a trio of operatic favorites- Giuseppe Verdi 's Rigoletto , Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Don Giovanni and Giacomo Puccini 's La Bohme -at the War Memorial Opera House from May 31 through July 2. Coinciding with city-wide celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love," a social movement that emerged in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood during the summer of 1967, the Company's summer 2017 repertory explores the theme of love in its many guises.
