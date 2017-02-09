San Francisco Giants: Three Non-Roster Invitees to Watch

Mar 25, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy talks with Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost prior to the game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports Here we'll take a look at three San Francisco Giants non-roster invitees to keep an eye on during spring training and see if any can crack a spot on the big league roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.