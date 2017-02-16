San Francisco Giants Spring Training Preview: Outfield

February 28, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Jarrett Parker poses for a picture during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports As the Chicago Cubs ended the San Francisco Giants quest for a fourth World Series title, Bobby Evans - suddenly thrust into his third offseason no more than an hour after a Game 5 showdown at Wrigley Field seemed inevitable - knew he had to address the matter of who would assume the role of closer and who would snatch left field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.