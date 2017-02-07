San Francisco Giants: Sergio Romo's Top Five Moments
Oct 28, 2012; Detroit, MI, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo and catcher Buster Posey celebrate after Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera strikes out to end game four of the 2012 World Series at Comerica Park. The Giants won 4-3 to sweep the series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC