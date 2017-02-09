San Francisco Giants: Lopez and Affeldt to Join Broadcast Booth in '17
San Francisco Giants fans didn't have much time to mourn the end of the "core four." Today, on KNBR, Mike Krukow confirmed that Javy Lopez and Jeremy Affeldt will join the broadcast crew for roughly a quarter of the season.
