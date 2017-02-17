San Francisco Giants: Hunter Strickland needs to be Dominate in 2017
Here we'll take a look at San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Hunter Strickland and how he needs to become a more dominate pitcher in 2017. As I've mentioned several times this offseason, the San Francisco Giants bullpen needs to be more dominate in 2017, and no one else fits that profile more than Hunter Strickland.
