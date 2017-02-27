San Francisco Giants: Battle for the Bench
The San Francisco Giants are three games deep into their Spring Training and the competition between some young guns and some seasoned veterans has started for the final few bench spots. I wish I had the column space to go into great detail about each one, but I don't, so you're going to get what'cha get and you wont pitch'a fit! The hero of opening day of Spring Training! The former 2006 first round draft pick went deep in the bottom of the ninth to win the game for the boys in orange and black and slapped his name on the list of players to watch for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC