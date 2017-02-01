San Francisco Giants: 5 Last-Minute Moves They Should Consider
The bullpen dropped the ball for the San Francisco Giants late last season, so it's no surprise that shoring up the relief core was the main focus of the team's early offseason dealings. With a projected payroll of $186 million for the upcoming season following that signing and the addition of catcher Nick Over the winter, the Giants will be open-minded to adding an outfielder and relief depth-but only on the cheap, apparently," don't think there's anything more to ask of ownership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC