San Francisco Giants:0 Giant Sergio Romo is Reportedly Close to Signing with New Team
Former San Francisco Giants Closer Sergio Romo has reportedly signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. However, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports, it is possible another team has raised their offer.
