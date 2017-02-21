Padres roster review: Yangervis Solarte

San Diego Padres infielder Yangervis Solarte. Acquired: Via the Chase Headley trade with the Yankees in July 2014; Originally signed by the Twins in June 2005 Contract status: Signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal last month; Will make $2.625 mill this year and $4.125 million in 2018; The Padres hold a $5.5 million option in 2019 and an $8 million team option in 2020, both against $750,000 buyouts.

