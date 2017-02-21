Murph: 6 Giants observations from Scottsdale

If I'm going to Jock Blog poolside from the Cactus League, you rain-soaked gamers are going to get both a dateline *and* photographic accompaniment to make you feel that much closer to the dry, healing sun of spring training. This is the Murph & Mac Show's 12th trip to Scottsdale Stadium, a span that arcs from Armando Benitez to Mark Melancon; from Barry Bonds to Mac Williamson; from Matt Cain to .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.