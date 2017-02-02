Miller goes to arbitration after awful start with D-backs
Miller goes to arbitration after awful start with D-backs Pitcher Shelby Miller has argued his salary arbitration case against Arizona after an awful first season with the Diamondbacks Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k5WJ3s FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Shelby Miller throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco. Miller argued his salary arbitration case against Arizona after an awful first season with the Diamondbacks.
