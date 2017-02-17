Mets hope Cespedes can provide some Jeter moments in October
In convincing the Mets to commit $110 million to him, Yoenis Cespedes didn't suddenly win the Mets over with his dedication to all things team, no matter how much they profess their love to him these days. No, he won them over because the Mets came to realize he was made for the New York spotlight, and had a flair for delivering on the big stage that overrides any concern about whether mega-money will affect his day-to-day effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC