Mets hope Cespedes can provide some Jeter moments in October

In convincing the Mets to commit $110 million to him, Yoenis Cespedes didn't suddenly win the Mets over with his dedication to all things team, no matter how much they profess their love to him these days. No, he won them over because the Mets came to realize he was made for the New York spotlight, and had a flair for delivering on the big stage that overrides any concern about whether mega-money will affect his day-to-day effort.

