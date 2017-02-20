McCoven Meet Up at FanFest

McCoven Meet Up at FanFest

If you've never been to FanFest, you should go! If you've been before, you should go again! And if you're not sure you want to - here's my recap from last year about how much fun it was! Last year, it seemed like there were at least a dozen of us there but we didn't all get to meet up at the same time. So if you're going this year, let's plan a time and a place to have a McCoven Meetup! Some suggestions for the meet up include Section 109 at 1:09pm.

