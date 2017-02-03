Matt Williams a star attraction at the Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala
Matt Williams, the former San Francisco Giants star third baseman, served as keynote speaker to the Fresno Grizzlies' Hot Stove Gala on Wednesday. Other special guests were: Houston Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove, San Francisco Giants bullpen coach Mark Gardner and Grizzlies pitcher Tyson Perez, a Hanford native.
