Madison Bumgarner's nemesis hopes to ...

Madison Bumgarner's nemesis hopes to become his teammate with Giants

It's one of the tiny joys of spring training: an offseason acquisition enters the clubhouse, he's had past success against a new teammate, and good-natured ribbing ensues. But what if you're Justin Ruggiano? What if you own three home runs in 14 at-bats against a certain Giants left-handed ace? What if your last encounter with him resulted in a grand slam? "I think I'll hold off on that," said Ruggiano, who will compete to make the Giants as a backup outfielder this spring.

