Kuiper: When Romo faces Giants, ita s not going to be friendly
Longtime Giants reliever Sergio Romo officially joined the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, after the Giants elected not to bring back the three-time World Champion when he became a free agent this offseason. To see Romo in Dodger blue will break the heart of many Giants fans, including broadcaster Duane Kuiper, who told Murph and Mac on Wednesday morning that while he has no problem with Romo signing wherever he wants, it will be hard to see him go.
