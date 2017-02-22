Key Giants reliever has MRI on sore elbow
Left-hander Will Smith underwent an MRI on his sore left elbow and will be held out of action for a week, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. The test did not show any structural damage beyond inflammation, and if it calms down as expected, Bochy said that Smith still could get six spring appearances and be ready for opening day.
