Key Giants reliever has MRI on sore e...

Key Giants reliever has MRI on sore elbow

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Contra Costa Times

Left-hander Will Smith underwent an MRI on his sore left elbow and will be held out of action for a week, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. The test did not show any structural damage beyond inflammation, and if it calms down as expected, Bochy said that Smith still could get six spring appearances and be ready for opening day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC