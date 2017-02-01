How would past Giants stars have fared on Twitter?

Former Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff got into a bit of trouble over the weekend, tweeting out a not especially well considered political opinion and getting roasted for it. But that's already over and done with now, and while there's no use dwelling on that one specific event other than to think about it for a second and roll your eyes heartily, it does bring up a very important question: What if old time Giants had Twitter accounts? You might think that this is the single most vital issue of our time, and you'd be right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.