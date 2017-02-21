Giantsa Gillaspie not resting on Octo...

Giantsa Gillaspie not resting on October heroics

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

And even though the Giants didn't get past the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series last October, players and coaches won't soon cease to marvel over the force of nature that Conor Gillaspie had become at the plate. But there's one player in Scottsdale who would prefer to move past all of it - the dive into the photographer's well against the Dodgers in the final regular-season series, the tiebreaking, three-run shot off the Mets' Jeurys Familia in the NL Wild Card Game, even the impossibly pulled triple off the Cubs' Aroldis Chapman on a 100.9 mph fastball, the hardest pitch he'd seen in his life, in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC