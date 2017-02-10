Giants to have Javier Lopez as instructor, and perhaps Bonds
Recently retired Giants left-hander Javier Lopez will work as a special instructor for San Francisco at spring training and there are discussions with home run king Barry Bonds about spending some time with the club in Arizona, too
