Giants to have Javier Lopez as instructor, and perhaps Bonds

SAN FRANCISCO - Recently retired Giants left-hander Javier Lopez will work as a special instructor for San Francisco at spring training and there are discussions with home run king Barry Bonds about spending some time with the club in Arizona, too.

