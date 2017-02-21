Giants' spring opener previews duel for LF job
Given the widespread competition for jobs, each of the Giants' Cactus League exhibition games promises to be significant, beginning with Friday's opener against the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium. The game, which will be started by Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and begin at 12:05 p.m. PT, can be streamed live with an A crowd has formed in left field, where the Giants are searching for an everyday player.
