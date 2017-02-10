Giants remain flexible on 25-man roster

The Giants continued to add non-roster players into the offseason's final week, suggesting that they're willing to maintain an open mind by considering a wide spectrum of performers for the 25-man Opening Day squad. Left field will be the site of the most competition, though jostling for position also is likely to break out among candidates at third base and for the No.

