Giants look to closer Mark Melancon to help steady bullpen
The San Francisco Giants' even-year demise came down to a shaky bullpen that had been oh so reliable in the club's World Series championships of 2010, '12 and '14. So while last offseason was spent spending big to boost the rotation with front-line starters Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija to join Madison Bumgarner and Co., general manager Bobby Evans went to work this offseason on finding the right person to pitch the ninth inning.
