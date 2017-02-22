Giants' latest Mr. October ready to hit reboot

It was Gillaspie who destroyed the Mets' season in the National League wild-card game, smashing a three-run, ninth-inning bomb off Jeurys Familia that sent the Giants to the Division Series. In Game 3 of the NLDS against Chicago, Gillaspie came through once again, turning a 100.9 MPH Aroldis Chapman fastball into a two-run triple in the eighth inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.