Giants fielded first all-black OF in '51 Series
One day after Bobby Thomson hit his memorable ninth-inning home run to lift the New York Giants past the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1951 National League playoff finale, another historic baseball event unfolded -- albeit with a little less drama. The Giants opened the World Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 4 with a lineup that featured the Majors' first all-black outfield: left fielder Monte Irvin, center fielder Willie Mays and right fielder Hank Thompson.
